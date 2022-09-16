FOTOS, VIDEOS: Un rascacielos en China se incendia completamente en poco tiempo

El incidente ha ocurrido la tarde de este viernes en Changsha, capital de la provincia de Hunan

Un gran incendio se ha registrado la tarde de este viernes en un rascacielos de la ciudad de Changsha, capital de la provincia de Hunan (China), según se aprecia en una serie de imágenes difundidas por medios locales.

A fire in a high-rise building in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, was extingushed Friday afternoon with no casualties reported so far, according to China Telecom. https://t.co/750lugZMLd pic.twitter.com/pgYFO37eRR — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) September 16, 2022

En un video publicado por Global Times se observa cómo el edificio de 42 plantas, perteneciente al operador de telefonía China Telecom, arde con intensidad. Las imágenes también muestran cómo las llamas generan una columna de humo.

A big fire engulfed a high-rise building in Changsha, Central China’s Hunan Province, videos that went viral online showed. Firefighters and emergency rescuers have arrived on the scene, and no casualties have been reported so far: CCTV. pic.twitter.com/EFTWRDZEz0 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 16, 2022

Otra grabación muestra cómo las llamas devoran el edificio, mientras que, en una tercera —realizada desde un ángulo más cercano— se ve a la gente huir despavorida mientras suenan las sirenas de los camiones de bomberos.

A huge #blaze broke out in a highrise building in #Changsha, Central China’s Hunan Province on Friday. The fire has been brought under control by firefighters who rushed to the scene but casualties remain unknown. pic.twitter.com/Usrih2xoJJ — People’s Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) September 16, 2022

A major #fire broke out in a 42-floor building in the central city of #Changsha today. The open flames have been put out. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/OJNlfNM73X — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) September 16, 2022

Lo medios estatales informan que las llamas han sido extinguidas, tal y como se aprecia en una fotografía compartida en Twitter por Andy Boreham, periodista del Shanghai Daily. Asimismo, detallan que, de momento, no se han reportado víctimas.