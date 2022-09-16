FOTOS, VIDEOS: Un rascacielos en China se incendia completamente en poco tiempo

El incidente ha ocurrido la tarde de este viernes en Changsha, capital de la provincia de Hunan

En la imagen se muestra cómo las llamas devoran el edificio. Foto Twitter, WHu144.
Un gran incendio se ha registrado la tarde de este viernes en un rascacielos de la ciudad de Changsha, capital de la provincia de Hunan (China), según se aprecia en una serie de imágenes difundidas por medios locales.

En un video publicado por Global Times se observa cómo el edificio de 42 plantas, perteneciente al operador de telefonía China Telecom, arde con intensidad. Las imágenes también muestran cómo las llamas generan una columna de humo.

Otra grabación muestra cómo las llamas devoran el edificio, mientras que, en una tercera —realizada desde un ángulo más cercano— se ve a la gente huir despavorida mientras suenan las sirenas de los camiones de bomberos.

Lo medios estatales informan que las llamas han sido extinguidas, tal y como se aprecia en una fotografía compartida en Twitter por Andy Boreham, periodista del Shanghai Daily. Asimismo, detallan que, de momento, no se han reportado víctimas.

