SUBSCRIBE FOR 1$/WEEK
INICIO PortadaPublican fotos de Trump en medio de rumores sobre su salud
Portada

Publican fotos de Trump en medio de rumores sobre su salud

El mandatario estadounidense fue visto en el jardín sur de la Casa Blanca acompañado de su nieta Kai.

Por Redaccion Central
Redaccion Central

Donald Trump.

Donald Trump.

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, fue visto este sábado en el jardín sur de la Casa Blanca acompañado de su nieta Kai, en medio de rumores sobre su salud.

El mandatario, que tiene su agenda libre de este fin de semana, se dirigía junto con su nieta al Trump National Golf Club en Sterling, Virginia, según muestran las fotos tomadas por la agencia AFP.

También te puede interesar

“Tienes un hijo, y hay otro niño en...

La Casa Blanca comenta la posibilidad de lanzar...

Maduro denuncia que EE.UU. rompió el acuerdo regional...

Francia devuelve a Madagascar el cráneo de un...

Reuters: EE.UU. ordena desplegar un crucero de misiles...

En el Caribe: lo que se sabe sobre...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign