Publican fotos de Trump en medio de rumores sobre su salud

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, fue visto este sábado en el jardín sur de la Casa Blanca acompañado de su nieta Kai, en medio de rumores sobre su salud.

El mandatario, que tiene su agenda libre de este fin de semana, se dirigía junto con su nieta al Trump National Golf Club en Sterling, Virginia, según muestran las fotos tomadas por la agencia AFP.

Amid “Trump is Dead” rumors, Trump is alive.

Donald Trump, joined by his granddaughter Kai, was seen boarding the presidential motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House on August 30, 2025, before departing for Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/9KfJWBGp3j

