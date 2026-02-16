Tiroteo en pleno partido de hockey de secundaria en EE.UU.

Varias personas resultaron heridas durante un tiroteo en el transcurso de un partido de hockey en Rhode Island este lunes, informa el New York Post.

Después de que se escucharan los disparos, los espectadores y los estudiantes que disputaban el partido corrieron hacia tiendas cercanas. Según WPRI, una persona murió y cuatro han sido hospitalizadas.

Officials respond to Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island after shooting with multiple victims. Suspect deceased. pic.twitter.com/8zlxGafdvE

El atacante fue neutralizado y falleció en el lugar de los hechos. Se informa que hay presencia policial y ambulancias cerca del recinto deportivo. Los motivos del agresor aún se desconocen.

Breaking: police including tactical teams are at the Lynch Arena in Pawtucket Rhode Island at this hour after a shooting..it’s unclear how many people have been injured #7News pic.twitter.com/wFSLCh8Gwa

— Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 16, 2026