Tiroteo en pleno partido de hockey de secundaria en EE.UU.

El tirador fue abatido y falleció en el lugar.

Por Redaccion Central
Imagen referencial. Foto FreePik

Varias personas resultaron heridas durante un tiroteo en el transcurso de un partido de hockey en Rhode Island este lunes, informa el New York Post.

Después de que se escucharan los disparos, los espectadores y los estudiantes que disputaban el partido corrieron hacia tiendas cercanas. Según WPRI, una persona murió y cuatro han sido hospitalizadas.

El atacante fue neutralizado y falleció en el lugar de los hechos. Se informa que hay presencia policial y ambulancias cerca del recinto deportivo. Los motivos del agresor aún se desconocen.

