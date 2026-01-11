VIDEO Mineápolis, sumido en megaprotestas contra la presencia del ICE

BOLETIN DE NOTICIAS
En algunas de las manifestaciones han surgido enfrentamientos con los agentes del orden.

Grupo de personas protestan contra el ICE.

Miles de manifestantes continúan este sábado en las calles de la ciudad de Mineápolis en protesta contra el incidente en el que falleció una mujer a manos de un agente del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de EE.UU. (ICE).

Las imágenes de las protestas han sido ampliamente compartidas en redes sociales, con muchas de ellas mostrando enfrentamientos con los agentes del orden.

De acuerdo con AP, la jornada anterior, una concentración de unas 1.000 personas se tornó violenta cuando los manifestantes lanzaron hielo, nieve y piedras a la Policía.

