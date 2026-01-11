VIDEO Mineápolis, sumido en megaprotestas contra la presencia del ICE

Miles de manifestantes continúan este sábado en las calles de la ciudad de Mineápolis en protesta contra el incidente en el que falleció una mujer a manos de un agente del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de EE.UU. (ICE).

WATCH: Aerial footage captures large anti‑ICE protest in Minneapolis days after Renee Good killed in ICE-involved shooting https://t.co/87hqNhZP8B pic.twitter.com/CuWaege75C

Las imágenes de las protestas han sido ampliamente compartidas en redes sociales, con muchas de ellas mostrando enfrentamientos con los agentes del orden.

36th Street now! Demonstrators continue to march in Minneapolis on a national day of protest against ICE and the murder of Renee Good. pic.twitter.com/dKFAXTfgjx

De acuerdo con AP, la jornada anterior, una concentración de unas 1.000 personas se tornó violenta cuando los manifestantes lanzaron hielo, nieve y piedras a la Policía.

HAPPENING NOW: Anti-ICE protesters march in Minneapolis from Powderhorn Park to the site of this week’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/AoeC0dcEc2

JUST IN: Because of the protests and riots, Minneapolis Schools are CANCELING mandatory in-person classes, offering virtual learning until Feb. 12

It’s like a 3rd world country. Too dangerous to leave your house because of leftists.

SEND THE GUARD!pic.twitter.com/Pl7rmnmeDS

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 9, 2026