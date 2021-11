El cofundador y director de Tesla, Elon Musk, reveló este viernes en su cuenta de Twitter que Martin Eberhard, el cofundador de la empresa, es la peor persona con la que ha trabajado.

Founding story of Tesla as portrayed by Eberhard is patently false. I wish I had never met him.

Eberhard is by far the worst person I’ve ever worked with in my entire career. Given how many people I’ve worked with over the years, that’s really saying something …

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2021