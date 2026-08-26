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INICIO PortadaMasivo deslave en el Tíbet ‘se traga’ pueblos enteros en segundos (VIDEOS)
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Masivo deslave en el Tíbet ‘se traga’ pueblos enteros en segundos (VIDEOS)

Arrasó con todo, se reportan miles de desaparecidos

Por Redaccion Central
Redaccion Central

El deslave fue masivo.

Un deslizamiento de tierra en la región del Tíbet causó este miércoles numerosas víctimas y desaparecidos. El presidente de China, Xi Jinping, urgió desplegar esfuerzos de búsqueda y sistemas de alerta ante el desastre natural.

Carreteras, comunicaciones y electricidad quedaron interrumpidas. Imágenes en redes captan cómo el deslave arrasa poblados en segundos y sepulta a habitantes y estructuras. Solo en el lado nepalí hay más de 380 desaparecidos.

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