Masivo deslave en el Tíbet ‘se traga’ pueblos enteros en segundos (VIDEOS)

Un deslizamiento de tierra en la región del Tíbet causó este miércoles numerosas víctimas y desaparecidos. El presidente de China, Xi Jinping, urgió desplegar esfuerzos de búsqueda y sistemas de alerta ante el desastre natural.

Carreteras, comunicaciones y electricidad quedaron interrumpidas. Imágenes en redes captan cómo el deslave arrasa poblados en segundos y sepulta a habitantes y estructuras. Solo en el lado nepalí hay más de 380 desaparecidos.

Devastating CCTV footage from the Chinese side of the Nepal-China border shows the massive flood sweeping through the area with incredible force, giving a stark glimpse of how suddenly it was struck. pic.twitter.com/s2eVfOzd7G — Everest Today (@EverestToday) August 26, 2026

Escenas horroríficas llegan desde el Himalaya. Inundaciones súbitas y deslaves están arrasando poblaciones en la región fronteriza entre Nepal y el Tíbet. Hay muertos, cientos de personas sin localizar y comunidades enteras afectadas. La magnitud del desastre apenas comienza a… — Nathan Wolf 🇲🇽 (@nwlust) August 26, 2026

Major casualties and missing persons are reported after a debris flow from Nepal’s side struck Gyirong Port, Gyirong County, Shigatse, Xizang around 10:30am today. China-side road, communications, and power to the port are cut off; rescue and search operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/qCjlRyWeTu — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) August 26, 2026