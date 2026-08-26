Masivo deslave en el Tíbet ‘se traga’ pueblos enteros en segundos (VIDEOS)

Un deslizamiento de tierra en la región del Tíbet causó este miércoles numerosas víctimas y desaparecidos. El presidente de China, Xi Jinping, urgió desplegar esfuerzos de búsqueda y sistemas de alerta ante el desastre natural.
BREAKING: A massive mudslide has struck the border region between Tibet, China, and Nepal.
突发新闻：中国西藏和尼泊尔交界处发生巨型泥石流
由于降雨引发泥石流，10-20米以下基本被埋没pic.twitter.com/YLfBdGptYjpic.twitter.com/9zBSUyrIpqpic.twitter.com/tgyM5OUPj7pic.twitter.com/1jr0xSYGfk
— 何必 (@HeBiYZ) August 26, 2026
Carreteras, comunicaciones y electricidad quedaron interrumpidas. Imágenes en redes captan cómo el deslave arrasa poblados en segundos y sepulta a habitantes y estructuras. Solo en el lado nepalí hay más de 380 desaparecidos.
Devastating CCTV footage from the Chinese side of the Nepal-China border shows the massive flood sweeping through the area with incredible force, giving a stark glimpse of how suddenly it was struck. pic.twitter.com/s2eVfOzd7G
— Everest Today (@EverestToday) August 26, 2026
Escenas horroríficas llegan desde el Himalaya.
Inundaciones súbitas y deslaves están arrasando poblaciones en la región fronteriza entre Nepal y el Tíbet.
Hay muertos, cientos de personas sin localizar y comunidades enteras afectadas.
La magnitud del desastre apenas comienza a…
— Nathan Wolf 🇲🇽 (@nwlust) August 26, 2026
Major casualties and missing persons are reported after a debris flow from Nepal’s side struck Gyirong Port, Gyirong County, Shigatse, Xizang around 10:30am today. China-side road, communications, and power to the port are cut off; rescue and search operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/qCjlRyWeTu
— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) August 26, 2026
A massive flash flood in the Himalayan border areas of Nepal washed away villages, damaging roads, bridges and power projects, with authorities fearing more casualties, as hundreds of people were provisionally reported missing.
Read more: https://t.co/eAnVl89Thz pic.twitter.com/EiyvZZj8hK
— ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2026