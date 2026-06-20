MAURI BUSINESS SRL Participated for the First Time in the IBA Global Immigration Conference

MAURI BUSINESS SRL, a company specializing in immigration services and international relocation consultancy, has participated for the first time in the IBA Global Immigration Conference — a major international professional event dedicated to immigration law, global mobility, and the legal aspects of cross-border migration.

Organized by the International Bar Association (IBA), this premier annual event serves as the global benchmark for analyzing shifting immigration policies and border regulations. It is vital for industry professionals because it sets the standard for international legal compliance and directly shapes how businesses and individuals navigate global mobility in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

The event brings together lawyers, consultants, global mobility experts, and corporate representatives dealing with:

Relocation processes

Business migration

Labor immigration

Securing legal status across various jurisdictions

Key Takeaways and Insights

For MAURI BUSINESS SRL, attending the IBA Global Immigration Conference provided an excellent opportunity to analyze current trends in the immigration sector and study international approaches to legal support for clients planning to move abroad.

The company’s representatives paid special attention to:

Legislative changes and compliance requirements

The proper documentation of application files

The crucial importance of a tailored, individual strategy for every client

Supporting Global Strategies

The conference addressed vital topics for individuals, entrepreneurs, investors, and families seeking residence permits, long-term residency, or other legal statuses abroad. Key themes included international mobility, labor migration, corporate relocation, evolving regulations, and cross-border cooperation among industry specialists.

MAURI BUSINESS SRL supports its clients throughout the entire process—from planning the relocation and selecting the right strategy, to preparing documentation and navigating the necessary steps to secure legal status abroad. Participating in high-level international events allows the company to continuously update its expertise and enhance the quality of its consulting services.

Ultimately, the representatives of MAURI BUSINESS SRL emphasize that modern immigration goes far beyond simply choosing a country or a specific program. For many clients, relocation is tied to long-term life goals: