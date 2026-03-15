‘Arrestan’ a robot humanoide por acosar a una mujer (VIDEO)

Una mujer en Macao (China) fue trasladada a un hospital tras asustarse al ver repentinamente a un robot detrás de ella mientras usaba su teléfono.

Un video muestra cómo la anciana se enfrenta airadamente al humanoide antes de que lleguen dos agentes de Policía, uno de los cuales coloca una mano sobre el hombro del robot mientras lo escoltan, lo que ha provocado bromas en redes sociales sobre su supuesto ‘arresto’.

Video del arresto…

The First Humanoid Robot Arrested by Police‍♀️

One night in Macau, a citizen was taking a walk with his humanoid robot (Unitree G1).

A passing woman yelled at him (perhaps frightening her), essentially saying, “Why bother with this when there are so many other things to do?… pic.twitter.com/moCBhsDeRW

— CyberRobo (@CyberRobooo) March 7, 2026