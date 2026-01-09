BOLETIN DE NOTICIAS
Lista de las 66 organizaciones de las que decide sacar a EEUU el presidente Trump

Las califica de “redundantes en su alcance, mal gestionadas, innecesarias, derrochadoras, capturadas por intereses ajenos o una amenaza para la soberanía y la prosperidad de Estados Unidos”

Estados Unidos anunció su retirada de 66 organizaciones internacionales, incluidas varias agencias de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) y tratados clave sobre clima, profundizando la distancia con la cooperación global.

Firmó el presidente de EEUU Donald Trump el miércoles 7 de enero de 2026, una orden ejecutiva que suspende el apoyo a estas entidades, según confirmó un funcionario estadounidense que solicitó anonimato y un comunicado oficial del Departamento de Estado. Esta medida afecta a organismos enfocados en el clima, el trabajo y otras áreas que la administración Trump considera alineadas con agendas “woke” y contrarias a los intereses nacionales.

Compartimos la lista de las organizaciones…

  • 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact;
  • Colombo Plan Council;
  • Commission for Environmental Cooperation;
  • Education Cannot Wait;
  • European Centre of Excellence for Countering
  • Hybrid Threats;
  • Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories;
  • Freedom Online Coalition;
  • Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund;
  • Global Counterterrorism Forum;
  • Global Forum on Cyber Expertise;
  • Global Forum on Migration and Development;
  • Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research;
  • Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development;
  • Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change;
  • Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services;
  • International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property;
  • International Cotton Advisory Committee;
  • International Development Law Organization;
  • International Energy Forum;
  • International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies;
  • International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance;
  • International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law;
  • International Lead and Zinc Study Group;
  • International Renewable Energy Agency;
  • International Solar Alliance;
  • International Tropical Timber Organization;
  • International Union for Conservation of Nature;
  • Pan American Institute of Geography and History;
  • Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation;
  • Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia;
  • Regional Cooperation Council;
  • Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century;
  • Science and Technology Center in Ukraine;
  • Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme;
  • Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.

Organizaciones de las Naciones Unidas de las que se sale…

  • Department of Economic and Social Affairs;
  • UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa;
  • ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean;
  • ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific;
  • ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia;
  • International Law Commission;
  • International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals;
  • International Trade Centre;
  • Office of the Special Adviser on Africa;
  • Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict;
  • Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict;
  • Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children;
  • Peacebuilding Commission;
  • Peacebuilding Fund;
  • Permanent Forum on People of African Descent;
  • UN Alliance of Civilizations;
  • UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries;
  • UN Conference on Trade and Development;
  • UN Democracy Fund;
  • UN Energy;
  • UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women;
  • UN Framework Convention on Climate Change;
  • UN Human Settlements Programme;
  • UN Institute for Training and Research;
  • UN Oceans;
  • UN Population Fund;
  • UN Register of Conventional Arms;
  • UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination;
  • UN System Staff College;
  • UN Water;
  • UN University.

