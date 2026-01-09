Lista de las 66 organizaciones de las que decide sacar a EEUU el presidente Trump

Estados Unidos anunció su retirada de 66 organizaciones internacionales, incluidas varias agencias de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) y tratados clave sobre clima, profundizando la distancia con la cooperación global.
Firmó el presidente de EEUU Donald Trump el miércoles 7 de enero de 2026, una orden ejecutiva que suspende el apoyo a estas entidades, según confirmó un funcionario estadounidense que solicitó anonimato y un comunicado oficial del Departamento de Estado. Esta medida afecta a organismos enfocados en el clima, el trabajo y otras áreas que la administración Trump considera alineadas con agendas “woke” y contrarias a los intereses nacionales.
Compartimos la lista de las organizaciones…
- 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact;
- Colombo Plan Council;
- Commission for Environmental Cooperation;
- Education Cannot Wait;
- European Centre of Excellence for Countering
- Hybrid Threats;
- Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories;
- Freedom Online Coalition;
- Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund;
- Global Counterterrorism Forum;
- Global Forum on Cyber Expertise;
- Global Forum on Migration and Development;
- Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research;
- Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development;
- Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change;
- Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services;
- International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property;
- International Cotton Advisory Committee;
- International Development Law Organization;
- International Energy Forum;
- International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies;
- International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance;
- International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law;
- International Lead and Zinc Study Group;
- International Renewable Energy Agency;
- International Solar Alliance;
- International Tropical Timber Organization;
- International Union for Conservation of Nature;
- Pan American Institute of Geography and History;
- Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation;
- Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia;
- Regional Cooperation Council;
- Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century;
- Science and Technology Center in Ukraine;
- Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme;
- Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.
Organizaciones de las Naciones Unidas de las que se sale…
- Department of Economic and Social Affairs;
- UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa;
- ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean;
- ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific;
- ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia;
- International Law Commission;
- International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals;
- International Trade Centre;
- Office of the Special Adviser on Africa;
- Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict;
- Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict;
- Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children;
- Peacebuilding Commission;
- Peacebuilding Fund;
- Permanent Forum on People of African Descent;
- UN Alliance of Civilizations;
- UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries;
- UN Conference on Trade and Development;
- UN Democracy Fund;
- UN Energy;
- UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women;
- UN Framework Convention on Climate Change;
- UN Human Settlements Programme;
- UN Institute for Training and Research;
- UN Oceans;
- UN Population Fund;
- UN Register of Conventional Arms;
- UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination;
- UN System Staff College;
- UN Water;
- UN University.