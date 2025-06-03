Petición de Divorcio FL-100

FL-100

STATE BAR NUMBER: 256567

PARTY WITHOUT ATTORNEY OR ATTORNEY STATE BAR NUMBER: 256567

FOR COURT USE ONLY

Electronically FILED by

Superior Court of California,

County of Los Angeles

2/24/2025 4:22 PM

David W. Slayton,

Executive Officer/Clerk of Court,

By D. Medrano, Deputy Clerk

CASE NUMBER: 25VEFL00239

Assigned for all purposes to:Gia Kim, (Department, VEL).

NAME: Linda Kouy-Ghadosh

FIRM NAME: Law Office of Linda Kouy-Ghadosh

STREET ADDRESS: 16133 Ventura Blvd #700

CITY: Encino STATE: CA ZIP CODE: 91436

TELEPHONE NO.: 818-631-1329 FAX NO: 818-478-3459

E-MAIL ADDRESS:

ATTORNEY FOR (name): Petitioner Natalie Reyes

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF Los Angeles

STREET ADDRESS: 6230 Sylmar Ave.

MAILING ADDRESS: 6230 Sylmar Ave

CITY AND ZIP CODE: Van Nuys, CA 91401

BRANCH NAME:

PETITIONER: Natalie Reyes

RESPONDENT: Orlando J. Roman, Jr.

PETITION FOR Dissolution (Divorce) of Marriage.

1. LEGAL RELATIONSHIP: We are married.

2. RESIDENCE REQUIREMENTS: Petitioner, has been a resident of this state for at least six months and of this county for at least three months immediately preceding the filing of this Petition. (For a divorce, unless you are in the legal relationship described in 1b., at least one of you must comply with this requirement.)

3. STATISTICAL FACTS

a. (1) Date of marriage (specify): 06/09/2018 (2) Date of separation (specify): September 18, 2020 (3) Time from date of marriage to date of separation (specify): 2 Years 3 Months

4. MINOR CHILDREN

b. The minor children are:

Child’s name: Sophia R. Roman

Birthdate Age: 06/16/2018

Age: 6.5

Petitioner requests that the court make the following orders:

5. LEGAL GROUNDS (Family Code sections 2200-2210, 2310-2312)

a. Divorce (1) irreconcilable differences.

6. CHILD CUSTODY AND VISITATION (PARENTING TIME)

a. Legal custody of children to Petitioner

b. Physical custody of children to Petitioner

c. Child visitation (parenting time) be granted to Respondent

As requested in form FL-311

7. CHILD SUPPORT

a. If there are minor children born to or adopted by Petitioner and Respondent before or during this marriage or domestic

partnership, the court will make orders for the support of the children upon request and submission of financial forms by the

requesting party.

b. An earnings assignment may be issued without further notice.

c. Any party required to pay support must pay interest on overdue amounts at the “legal” rate, which is currently 10 percent.

d. [___]} Other (specify):

8. SPOUSAL OR DOMESTIC PARTNER SUPPORT

a. Spousal or domestic partner support payable to Petitioner

b. Terminate (end) the court’s ability to award supportto Respondent

9. SEPARATE PROPERTY

b. Confirm as separate property the assets and debts in the following list: 2011 4D Infiniti Confirm to Resp.

PETITIONER: Natalie Reyes

RESPONDENT: Orlando J. Roman, Jr.

CASE NUMBER: 25VEFL00239

10. COMMUNITY AND QUASI-COMMUNITY PROPERTY

b. Determine rights to community and quasi-cornmunity assets and debts. All such assets and debts are listed as follows (specify): 2016 Chevy Suburban – to Respondent; F-250 Ford ~ to Respondent; 2007 Tango RV Trailer – to Respondent.

11. OTHER REQUESTS

a. Attorney’s fees and costs payable by Respondent

12. I HAVE READ THE RESTRAINING ORDERS ON THE BACK OF THE SUMMONS, AND I UNDERSTAND THAT THEY APPLY TO ME WHEN THIS PETITION IS FILED.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Read Legal Steps for a Divorce or Legal Separation (form FL-107-INFO) and visit “Families Change” at www.familieschange.ca.gov — an online guide for parents and children going through divorce or separation.

NOTIGE: You may redact (black out) social Security numbers from any written material filed with the court in this case other than a form used to collect child, ssousal or partner support.

NOTICE—CANCELLATION OF RIGHTS: Dissolution or legal separation may automatically cancel the rights of a domestic partner or spouse under the other domestic partner’s or spouse’s will, trust, retirement plan, power of attorney, pay-on-death bank account, survivorship tights to any property owned in joint tenancy, and any other simillar thing. It does not automatically cancel the right of a domestic partner or spouse as beneficiary of the other partner’s of spouse’s life insurance policy. You should review these matters, as well as any credit cards, other credit accounts, insurance polices, retirament plans, ahd credit reports, to determine whether they should be changed or whether you should take any other actions. Same changes may require the agreement of your partner or spouse or a court order.

CHILD CUSTODY AND VISITATION (PARENTING TIME) APPLICATION ATTACHMENT —This is not a court order—

TO Petition

1. a. Custody. Custody of the minor children of the parties is requested as follows:

Child’s Name: Sophia R. Roman

Date of Birth: 06/16/2018

Legal Custody to (person who decides about the child’s health, education, and welfare): Petitioner

Custody (Person the child regularly lives with) Petitioner

2. Visitation (Parenting Time). Note: Unless specifically ordered, a child’s holiday schedule order has priority over the regular parenting time.

a. Reasonable right of parenting time (visitation) to the party without physical custody (not appropriate in cases involving domestic violence).

e. Visitation (parenting time). (Specify start and ending date and time. If applicable, check “start of” OR “after school.”) Respondent’s

(4) Other visitation (parenting time) days and restrictions are as follows: As determined by Petitioner

4. [__] Transportation for visitation (parenting time) and place of exchange

Note: In cases of domestic violence, the court must have enough information to make orders that are specific as to the time, place, and manner of transfer (exchange) of the child for custody and visitation under Family Code section 6323(c).

a. The children must be driven only by a licensed and insured driver. The vehicle must be legally registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles and must have child restraint devices properly installed, as required by law.

b. Transportation to begin the visits will be provided by (name): as determined by Petitioner

c. Transportation from the visits will be provided by (name): as determined by Petitioner

d. The exchange point at the beginning of the visit will be (address): as determined by Petitioner

e. The exchange point at the end of the visit will be (address): as determined by Petitioner

g. Other (specify): as determined by Petitioner

10. Other. I request the following additional orders (specify):

All visitation to be at the discretion of Petitioner.

